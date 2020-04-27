Coronavirus continues to devastate L.A. County while nearby regions ease restrictions

As thousands of sun-chasers crowded open beaches in Ventura and Orange counties over the weekend, Los Angeles County wrapped up the week in which the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus doubled.

In the county of 10 million — California’s most populous — the number of deaths has climbed past 900 while confirmed cases of COVID-19 have nearly reached 20,000. Amid a backlog in reporting the number of cases and increased testing capacity, officials have said the number of those infected is likely far higher.

Medical troops with California’s National Guard have been deployed to assist staff at a handful of L.A. County nursing homes, which have accounted for 40% of the deaths linked to the virus. Officials continue to caution residents to remain socially distant, even as warm weather lures people outside.

“We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve done and accomplished so far,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday. “We are not yet on the other side of this pandemic, and we don’t want to prematurely ease restrictions.”

The county’s safer-at-home order lasts until May 15. It’s unclear whether it will be extended or eased prior to that deadline. Nearby counties have relaxed similar restrictions.

Last week, L.A. County Public Health Department director Barbara Ferrer begged residents not to visit Ventura County, the first in Southern California to ease its restrictions, for fear of overwhelming resources or becoming infected by the virus.

But if images from this weekend are any indication, it’s likely that the massive beach crowds in Ventura and Orange counties included neighbors from nearby regions.

A sharp divide between L.A. and Ventura counties was marked by a sudden deluge of parked vehicles alongside Pacific Coast Highway after a stretch of emptiness. The first hot spring day would normally drive crowds to Santa Monica and Malibu beaches. But restrictions prevented people from even tiptoeing onto those beaches, let alone parking on the ocean-side route.

Last week, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the area had been inundated with people from outside counties, including L.A. And after crowds descended on the shores in Newport Beach, the City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to decide whether to close beaches for the next three weekends.

“When you take a look at the folks that are coming down, they’re not only not adhering to safer-at-home policies in their own communities — they’re not even staying in their own counties,” Bartlett said.

Counties are allowed to ease restrictions if they do not circumvent the state’s shelter-in-place order, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said, while noting that the virus knows no boundaries or jurisdictions. But it’s clear that as counties throughout the state continue to differ on their implementation of the rules, residents may blur those boundaries too.