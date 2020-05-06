Orange County’s beaches are reopening following coronavirus closures. Here are their hours

Many Orange County beaches have reopened this week following the brief “hard closure” Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed over concerns that crowding along the coast could accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In each case, the sandy stretches are open for active recreation — think running, walking, biking, swimming and surfing — rather than sitting around and soaking up the sun. Beachgoers also must maintain physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people they do not live with.

Here is when city-run beaches are open:

Dana Point — No specific time guidelines announced as of Wednesday afternoon

Huntington Beach — Every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Laguna Beach — Weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

Newport Beach — Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

San Clemente — Seven days a week with no announced hours

Seal Beach — Monday through Thursday during daylight hours

The Orange County Board of Supervisors also voted Tuesday to submit a plan that would allow county-operated beaches to reopen for active recreation, but state officials had not publicly signed off on that proposal as of Wednesday.

State-operated beaches in Orange County began reopening Wednesday, as well, “with measures in place to protect public health,” officials said. More information on those is available at parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.