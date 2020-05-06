Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Orange County’s beaches are reopening following coronavirus closures. Here are their hours

The Pacific Ocean at Newport Beach
Surfers and beachgoers enjoy a nice day in Newport Beach on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
3:52 PM
Many Orange County beaches have reopened this week following the brief “hard closure” Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed over concerns that crowding along the coast could accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In each case, the sandy stretches are open for active recreation — think running, walking, biking, swimming and surfing — rather than sitting around and soaking up the sun. Beachgoers also must maintain physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people they do not live with.

Here is when city-run beaches are open:

  • Dana Point — No specific time guidelines announced as of Wednesday afternoon
  • Huntington Beach — Every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Laguna Beach — Weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.
  • Newport Beach — Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • San Clemente — Seven days a week with no announced hours
  • Seal Beach — Monday through Thursday during daylight hours
Dana Point, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Newport Beach and Seal Beach allow beach access for active recreation.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors also voted Tuesday to submit a plan that would allow county-operated beaches to reopen for active recreation, but state officials had not publicly signed off on that proposal as of Wednesday.

State-operated beaches in Orange County began reopening Wednesday, as well, “with measures in place to protect public health,” officials said. More information on those is available at parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
