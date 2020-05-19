Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Junior Lifeguard Program canceled in Los Angeles County, Seal Beach

A San Diego Junior Lifeguard jumps off the Ocean Beach Municipal Pier in August 2018. Coastal cities across California are determining whether to cancel the summer program amid to the coronavirus pandemic.
A San Diego Junior Lifeguard jumps off the Ocean Beach Municipal Pier in August 2018. Coastal cities across California are determining whether to cancel the summer program amid to the coronavirus pandemic.
( K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
May 19, 2020
11 AM
Share

A generation of junior lifeguards may lose out on their California birthright because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Seal Beach have canceled their Junior Lifeguard Program, citing concerns about the coronavirus.

“We waited as long as possible to make this decision in the hopes things would change,” Seal Beach Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision and we wanted to give participants and their families as much notice as possible. Our goal is to remain responsive to the community’s needs and to ensure the safety, security, health for all in Seal Beach.”

Some coastal cities, including Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and San Clemente, as well as the state’s parks are waiting to see whether the program is still feasible this summer, holding off on swim tryouts.

Advertisement

“At this time, we are cautiously optimistic that the 2020 Long Beach Junior Lifeguard Summer Program will take place,” according to a city website. “As you know, this is a dynamic situation and decisions about summer camps and children’s outdoor activities are still pending.”

The Junior Lifeguard Program is a summer tradition for many who live near the coast. In order to participate, students must pass a swim test that includes treading water for five minutes and swimming 10 yards underwater without coming up for a breath. The program helps students navigate the ever-changing ocean environment, perform lifesaving skills such as CPR and tests their physical fitness.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement