Orange County coronavirus case count reaches 4,500, with no new deaths

Orange County health officials announced an additional 75 coronavirus infections Tuesday, raising the region’s cumulative case count to an even 4,500.

The county’s coronavirus-linked death toll remained unchanged at 88 — a total that includes 23 fatalities among residents of skilled-nursing facilities.

Residents of such facilities account for 513 of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases. An additional 350 infections have been reported among Orange County jail inmates.

There were 229 patients hospitalized countywide as of the latest update, including 86 in intensive care.

Both those figures were up markedly from the day before, but that increase is likely attributable, at least in part, to the fact that more hospitals reported their data.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 139

18-24 — 443

25-34 — 803

35-44 — 662

45-54 — 788

55-64 — 707

65-74 — 442

75-84 — 300

85+ — 215

Unknown — 1

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 8

55-64 — 11

65-74 — 14

75-84 — 28

85+ — 21

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo — 24

Anaheim — 707

Brea — 30

Buena Park — 137

Costa Mesa — 66

Coto de Caza — 6

Cypress — 56

Dana Point — 24

Fountain Valley — 50

Fullerton — 156

Garden Grove — 226

Huntington Beach — 295

Irvine — 156

La Habra — 77

La Palma — 16

Ladera Ranch — 13

Laguna Beach — 44

Laguna Hills — 27

Laguna Niguel — 36

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 38

Los Alamitos — 63

Midway City — 11

Mission Viejo — 60

Newport Beach — 133

Orange — 213

Placentia — 86

Rancho Mission Viejo — 6

Rancho Santa Margarita — 19

San Clemente — 57

San Juan Capistrano — 45

Santa Ana — 757

Seal Beach — 15

Stanton — 47

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 66

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 76

Yorba Linda — 67

Other — 353

Unknown — 216

Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.