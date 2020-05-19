Orange County coronavirus case count reaches 4,500, with no new deaths

Orange County health officials announced an additional 75 coronavirus infections Tuesday, raising the region’s cumulative case count to an even 4,500.
The county’s coronavirus-linked death toll remained unchanged at 88 — a total that includes 23 fatalities among residents of skilled-nursing facilities.
Residents of such facilities account for 513 of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases. An additional 350 infections have been reported among Orange County jail inmates.
There were 229 patients hospitalized countywide as of the latest update, including 86 in intensive care.
Both those figures were up markedly from the day before, but that increase is likely attributable, at least in part, to the fact that more hospitals reported their data.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 139
18-24 — 443
25-34 — 803
35-44 — 662
45-54 — 788
55-64 — 707
65-74 — 442
75-84 — 300
85+ — 215
Unknown — 1
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 8
55-64 — 11
65-74 — 14
75-84 — 28
85+ — 21
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 24
Anaheim — 707
Brea — 30
Buena Park — 137
Costa Mesa — 66
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 56
Dana Point — 24
Fountain Valley — 50
Fullerton — 156
Garden Grove — 226
Huntington Beach — 295
Irvine — 156
La Habra — 77
La Palma — 16
Ladera Ranch — 13
Laguna Beach — 44
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 36
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 38
Los Alamitos — 63
Midway City — 11
Mission Viejo — 60
Newport Beach — 133
Orange — 213
Placentia — 86
Rancho Mission Viejo — 6
Rancho Santa Margarita — 19
San Clemente — 57
San Juan Capistrano — 45
Santa Ana — 757
Seal Beach — 15
Stanton — 47
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 66
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 76
Yorba Linda — 67
Other — 353
Unknown — 216
Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.