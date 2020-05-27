Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Shooting leaves 5 wounded outside South L.A. apartment complex

Five people were hospitalized following a shooting May 26 outside a South Los Angeles apartment complex.
Five people were hospitalized following a shooting May 26 outside a South Los Angeles apartment complex.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
May 27, 2020
8:04 AM
Share

Five people were wounded in a shooting outside an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles late Tuesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to gunfire in the 11800 block of Berendo Avenue near 119th Street about 10:40 p.m., authorities said.

Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Authorities could not immediately provide a description of the shooter or say whether any arrests had been made.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement