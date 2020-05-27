Shooting leaves 5 wounded outside South L.A. apartment complex

Five people were wounded in a shooting outside an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles late Tuesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to gunfire in the 11800 block of Berendo Avenue near 119th Street about 10:40 p.m., authorities said.

Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Authorities could not immediately provide a description of the shooter or say whether any arrests had been made.

