Bay Area police officer shoots break-in suspect near Walgreens in Vallejo

A looting suspect was shot early Tuesday morning by a Vallejo police officer outside a Walgreens pharmacy, officials said.

The suspect had gotten out of his car before he was shot around 12:30 a.m. His condition remains undisclosed.

Details of the encounter were not released. The Solano County district attorney’s office and the Vallejo Police Department’s Detective Division are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

Police Chief Shawny Williams scheduled a news conference in the coming days about the incident, the department said.

After the shooting, a second vehicle hit an unmarked police car near the Walgreens, on the corner of Redwood Street and Broadway. The police chased the vehicle across the Carquinez Bridge and into the town of Rodeo. The driver was eventually arrested, NBC reports.

The two incidents occurred during a city-wide curfew imposed in the wake of civil unrest over the death George Floyd in Minneapolis and after police received information about planned looting.

“VPD is actively receiving reports of riot-related criminal activity and is working to respond to the incidents,” the city of Vallejo posted on Twitter.