Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Bay Area police officer shoots break-in suspect near Walgreens in Vallejo

A Walgreens store in Los Angeles. Another Walgreens in Vallejo was the site of a suspected looting, followed by a shooting.
(Mario Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Kristi Sturgill
June 2, 2020
11:44 AM
Share

A looting suspect was shot early Tuesday morning by a Vallejo police officer outside a Walgreens pharmacy, officials said.

The suspect had gotten out of his car before he was shot around 12:30 a.m. His condition remains undisclosed.

Details of the encounter were not released. The Solano County district attorney’s office and the Vallejo Police Department’s Detective Division are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

Police Chief Shawny Williams scheduled a news conference in the coming days about the incident, the department said.

Advertisement

After the shooting, a second vehicle hit an unmarked police car near the Walgreens, on the corner of Redwood Street and Broadway. The police chased the vehicle across the Carquinez Bridge and into the town of Rodeo. The driver was eventually arrested, NBC reports.

The two incidents occurred during a city-wide curfew imposed in the wake of civil unrest over the death George Floyd in Minneapolis and after police received information about planned looting.

“VPD is actively receiving reports of riot-related criminal activity and is working to respond to the incidents,” the city of Vallejo posted on Twitter.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kristi Sturgill
Follow Us
Kristi Sturgill covers breaking news and service journalism as a reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement