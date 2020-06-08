Wind-driven fire breaks out in Castaic, burns near 5 Freeway

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that broke out early Monday in Castaic, officials said.

The fire, which started overnight near the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, had scorched about 75 acres by 7 a.m. amid gusty conditions, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5.

The blaze was burning near Tapia Canyon Road, just off the 5 Freeway, which remained open to commuters.

Video showed three water-dropping helicopters dousing the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A red flag warning signifying critical fire conditions was issued for much of Southern California through Monday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.