California

Wind-driven fire breaks out in Castaic, burns near 5 Freeway

A brush fire burns in Castaic early Monday.
(KTLA)
By Kristi Sturgill
June 8, 2020
7:46 AM
Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that broke out early Monday in Castaic, officials said.

The fire, which started overnight near the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, had scorched about 75 acres by 7 a.m. amid gusty conditions, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5.

The blaze was burning near Tapia Canyon Road, just off the 5 Freeway, which remained open to commuters.

Video showed three water-dropping helicopters dousing the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A red flag warning signifying critical fire conditions was issued for much of Southern California through Monday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.

CaliforniaFires
Kristi Sturgill
Kristi Sturgill covers breaking news and service journalism as a reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times.
