Wind-driven fire breaks out in Castaic, burns near 5 Freeway

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that broke out early Monday in Castaic, officials said.
The fire, which started overnight near the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, had scorched about 75 acres by 7 a.m. amid gusty conditions, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5.
The blaze was burning near Tapia Canyon Road, just off the 5 Freeway, which remained open to commuters.
Video showed three water-dropping helicopters dousing the fire.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. A red flag warning signifying critical fire conditions was issued for much of Southern California through Monday night.
