Vehicle plunges off Malibu road, killing one

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 25, 2020
5:30 PM
A vehicle plunged about 100 feet over the side of a road in Malibu on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The L.A. County Fire Department was alerted to the incident, which occurred near Stunt and Schueren roads just before 4 p.m.

In a Twitter post, officials said that one person was found dead at the scene, and a second person was being taken to a hospital “in severe distress.”

Melanie Flores, a supervising dispatcher with the department, said it was not clear why the incident occurred.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

