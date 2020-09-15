So much at stake as firefighters battle to save historic Mt. Wilson Observatory

Few places have played a more important role in the history of astronomy as the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

On Tuesday, that history was in jeopardy as the Bobcat fire moved perilously close to its famed telescope.

The Bobcat fire was within 500 feet of the the observatory shortly after noon Tuesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The historic observatory has been threatened for days by the growing fire, which ignited Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest. But fire officials are at the site and say they have a plan to defend it.

“They are in a firefight right now, because it is so close,” L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic said of crews positioned at Mt. Wilson.

Here is what we know from reports and past reporting in the Times:

Edwin Hubble worked on the 100-inch telescope in the 1920s, and his discoveries revolutionized astronomy. (Julia Rosen / Los Angeles Times )

The threat

The fire has been burning closer and closer to the observatory for days.

Mt. Wilson officials tweeted Monday night that it was “knocking on our door,” noting that all observatory personnel had been evacuated.

David Cendejas, superintendent of the complex that houses 18 astronomical wonders, including the 100-inch Hooker telescope, said Monday that firefighters were on hand, ready to do battle with the monster fire, which has swelled to more than 41,000 acres.

More than three dozen firefighters are now familiar with emergency firefighting systems and backup electric generators strategically located across the property, which is perched on a 5,710-foot mountain shaded by pine and oak trees.

Those systems include a water tank connected to a high-pressure pump built in 1970 and last used when the observatory was rescued from the snarling flames of the Station fire in 2009 after a firefight that lasted five days and four nights. The Station fire posed a major threat to the observatory, but it survived.

In 2017, a much smaller brush fire threatened to damage the mountaintop observatory and an array of television broadcast towers, prompting evacuations.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was prepping for the worst Monday night.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Capt. Keith Stires said.

On Tuesday morning, L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic said he hoped crews could keep the observatory complex safe.

“With cooperation and with the weather today — and in conjunction with water drops and hand crews putting containment lines down with the bulldozer — hopefully we can get better containment of the fire today,” he said.

The 60-inch telescope saw first light on Mt. Wilson in 1908. (Julia Rosen / Los Angeles Times )

The history

An important piece of history is at stake.

Mt. Wilson is a major site in the development of astronomy. The observatory was founded by George Ellery Hale in 1904, and its first telescopes — weighing hundreds of pounds each — were transported in pieces up the 9-mile Mt. Wilson toll road on the backs of burros. Now, the observatory lets visitors view space through its 60-inch telescope, which has been in place since 1908.

When the 100-inch Hooker telescope gathered its first light on Nov. 1, 1917, it overtook its 60-inch neighbor and became the largest telescope in the world — a position it held for more than three decades.

The observatory was also a home to Edwin Hubble, who used the famed Hooker telescope in the 1920s and recognized that the faint smudges in the sky called nebuli were in fact distant galaxies. Observing that these galaxies were moving away from one another, he determined that the universe was expanding. Hubble’s theory, combined with Einstein’s theory of relativity, concluded that the universe was created at a specific point in time, later called the Big Bang.

“In some ways, I consider Mt. Wilson Observatory to be the most important optical observatory in the history of astronomy,” Alex Filippenko , a UC Berkeley astronomer, told The Times in a 2017 article celebrating the telescope’s centennial.

Flames threatened the observatory during 2009 Station Fire (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As Los Angeles grew and its city lights brightened, the telescope’s ability to probe the heavens dimmed. Now, the observatory is run by an institute. Volunteers manage the telescopes, and the institute sells telescope time to private groups and provides educational tours for local schools.

Mt. Wilson is home to more than two dozen towers that occupy its peak, just north of Sierra Madre. It supports antennas that beam signals for television and FM radio stations throughout the region.