Two injured after helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on top of Keck Hospital of USC

Two people were injured Friday afternoon when a helicopter crashed near the helipad on top of Keck Hospital of USC , fire officials said.

Officials have not determined who the injured occupants are or the extent of their injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The aircraft that crashed was a private ambulance helicopter that was transporting a donated organ to the hospital. It was last reported to be on its side with no fire, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

“The aircraft is stable on its side, on the helipad,” LAFD said in a news alert. “There does not appear to be a significant fuel leak.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.