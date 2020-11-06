Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Two injured after helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on top of Keck Hospital of USC

L.A. County-USC Medical Center
(Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Two people were injured Friday afternoon when a helicopter crashed near the helipad on top of Keck Hospital of USC , fire officials said.

Officials have not determined who the injured occupants are or the extent of their injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The aircraft that crashed was a private ambulance helicopter that was transporting a donated organ to the hospital. It was last reported to be on its side with no fire, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

“The aircraft is stable on its side, on the helipad,” LAFD said in a news alert. “There does not appear to be a significant fuel leak.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

