Hillside home burns in Eagle Rock, but no threat of wildfire, authorities say

A home perched on a hillside in Eagle Rock erupted in flames Monday evening, but fire authorities said the blaze poses no threat of becoming a wildfire.

Firefighters were alerted at 5:44 p.m. to the blaze at 1109 W. Oak Grove Drive, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 111-year-old home was quickly engulfed in flames and has since collapsed, Humphrey said.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out, Humphrey said. No injuries have been reported.

Some vegetation on the property caught fire, but crews contained the blaze and it poses no threat of escalating to a wildfire, Humphrey said.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene Monday night, and a Fire Department helicopter was circling overhead, monitoring for wind-borne embers.