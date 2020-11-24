Tanker truck hauling milk overturns on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights
A milk truck made an unwelcome splash Tuesday morning when it overturned on the southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights in an accident that left the truck’s driver and another motorist injured, officials said.
The tanker truck ended up flipped onto its side near the Main Street exit around 6 a.m. All four southbound lanes were blocked for a few hours, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. By about 10:30, at least three lanes had reopened, California Highway Patrol public information officer Roberto Gomez said.
The driver was pulling onto the freeway when he made an “unsafe” turn, Gomez said. Drugs or alcohol were not involved, Gomez confirmed.
The back end of the trailer crushed a white SUV when it flipped over, injuring its driver, who complained of shoulder pain, Gomez said.
A pickup truck rear-ended the fallen rig on the highway.
The tanker driver suffered lacerations to his face, Gomez said. He and the SUV driver were transported to a nearby hospital.
The pickup driver was apparently unhurt.
Some milk seeped from the tank onto the road, but the leak was quickly stopped, according to Gomez.
“There was a minor spill,” Gomez said.
On Friday, a truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cookie dough overturned on the 15 Freeway.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.