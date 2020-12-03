Bond fire: Evacuations, road closures, parameters, shelters
The Bond fire, which was sparked Wednesday night in Orange County, has exploded to more than 3,000 acres and is threatening several canyon communities.
On Thursday morning, the fire was moving southwest, out of the foothills.
Here are the areas under evacuation:
Mandatory evacuations
Modjeska Canyon
Silverado Canyon
Williams Canyon
Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills West of El Toro and North of 241
Voluntary evacuations
Lake Forest, from the 241 Freeway along Bake Parkway to the James A. Musick jail and north to the Irvine border, and from the 241 north to Bake Parkway and Foothill Ranch Community Park.
Borrego Canyon
Baker Ranch
Live Oak Canyon
Trabuco Canyon
Rose Canyon
Valley Vista Way
Meadow Ridge Drive
Red Cross evacuation point
8405 E. Chapman Ave., Orange
Small pets
1630 Victory Road, Tustin
Road closures
Santiago Canyon Road from Jackson Ranch to the 241 Freeway
Avoid canyon roads
