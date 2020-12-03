Bond fire: Evacuations, road closures, parameters, shelters

The Bond fire, which was sparked Wednesday night in Orange County, has exploded to more than 3,000 acres and is threatening several canyon communities.

On Thursday morning, the fire was moving southwest, out of the foothills.

FIRIS predictive modeling over satellite imagery shows the potential growth and direction of #BondFire. Model was created without fire suppression efforts. Those under mandatory evacuation orders, are urged to leave. Fire has been moving in SW direction. pic.twitter.com/BxEnUqWL9R — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

Here are the areas under evacuation:

Mandatory evacuations

Modjeska Canyon

Silverado Canyon

Williams Canyon

Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills West of El Toro and North of 241

Voluntary evacuations

Lake Forest, from the 241 Freeway along Bake Parkway to the James A. Musick jail and north to the Irvine border, and from the 241 north to Bake Parkway and Foothill Ranch Community Park.

Borrego Canyon

Baker Ranch

Live Oak Canyon

Trabuco Canyon

Rose Canyon

Valley Vista Way

Meadow Ridge Drive

Red Cross evacuation point

8405 E. Chapman Ave., Orange

Small pets

1630 Victory Road, Tustin

Road closures

Santiago Canyon Road from Jackson Ranch to the 241 Freeway

Avoid canyon roads