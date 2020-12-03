Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Bond fire: Evacuations, road closures, parameters, shelters

Firefighters turn to shield themselves from embers wash as they battle the Bond fire.
Firefighters turn to shield themselves from the ember wash as they battle the Bond fire Thursday morning along Silverado Canyon Road.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
Share

The Bond fire, which was sparked Wednesday night in Orange County, has exploded to more than 3,000 acres and is threatening several canyon communities.

On Thursday morning, the fire was moving southwest, out of the foothills.

Here are the areas under evacuation:

Mandatory evacuations


Modjeska Canyon
Silverado Canyon
Williams Canyon
Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills West of El Toro and North of 241

Advertisement

Voluntary evacuations


Lake Forest, from the 241 Freeway along Bake Parkway to the James A. Musick jail and north to the Irvine border, and from the 241 north to Bake Parkway and Foothill Ranch Community Park.

Borrego Canyon
Baker Ranch
Live Oak Canyon
Trabuco Canyon
Rose Canyon
Valley Vista Way
Meadow Ridge Drive

Red Cross evacuation point


8405 E. Chapman Ave., Orange

Small pets

1630 Victory Road, Tustin

Road closures


Santiago Canyon Road from Jackson Ranch to the 241 Freeway

Advertisement

Avoid canyon roads

California
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement