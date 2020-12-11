Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

South L.A. man killed with hammer by man he let stay in his backyard, authorities say

A sign for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department painted on a wall
A man was killed in the backyard of his South Los Angeles home Wednesday night by another man he had let stay there, an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy said.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
A South Los Angeles man was beaten to death with a hammer in the backyard of his home Wednesday night by a man he had let stay there, authorities said.

Deputies from the L.A. County sheriff’s South L.A. station were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West 98th Street about 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a fight, Deputy Maria Lucero said.

In the backyard, they found a man who had suffered a traumatic head injury, she said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as Angelberto Medina, 63.

Investigators said that Medina had gotten into a fight with a homeless man whom he had allowed to stay in his yard, and that man had struck him in the head with a hammer, Lucero said.

Deputies found the man suspected in the attack a short distance away and took him into custody, she said. His name has not been released. No other details were available.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

