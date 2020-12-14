Man arrested after more than 5,000 pounds of fireworks found in South L.A. home

Police investigators searching a South Los Angeles home Friday found more than 5,000 pounds of fireworks and multiple firearms.

Erik Ramos, 30, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of dangerous fireworks.

The investigation was handled by Long Beach Police Department drug and vice detectives, who followed evidence that led to Ramos’ house in the 1200 block of East 91st Street in the Florence-Firestone area, and entered with a search warrant, authorities said.

Fireworks are illegal without a permit in most parts of Los Angeles County, and at least some of the firearms recovered during the search are believed to have been illegal, said Brandon Fahey, a Long Beach police spokesman.

Shortly after the search, Ramos was detained during a traffic stop. He was released Friday evening after posting $10,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s inmate records.

Fahey could not confirm the number or type of firearms seized from the property, although an image of the haul on the police department’s Facebook page showed an array of rifles and handguns.

The fireworks were transferred to the Long Beach Fire Department, Fahey said, which will determine how to store or dispose of them.