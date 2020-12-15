Two earthquakes felt in Northern California

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning at 6:58 a.m. Pacific time two miles from Morgan Hill, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was followed one minute later by a magnitude 3.6 quake that occurred a mile away from Morgan Hill in Northern California.

The initial earthquake occurred three miles from San Jose, eight miles from Gilroy, Calif., 18 miles from Hollister, Calif., and 18 miles from Watsonville, Calif. The second quake was a mile closer to San Jose and Gilroy.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.5 miles, the second one at a depth of 3.2 miles. Did you feel either earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

