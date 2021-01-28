Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

LAPD kills man police say was attacking girlfriend with knife in South L.A.'s Vermont Square

Police cars and crime-scene tape in the Vermont Square area of South L.A.
An investigation is underway after LAPD officers shot and killed a man in the Vermont Square area Wednesday night.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jennifer LuData Journalist 
Los Angeles police officers responding to reports of a knife-wielding attacker assaulting his girlfriend in the Vermont Square area of South L.A. shot and killed the man late Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers from the LAPD’s Southwest Division received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting a man assaulting a woman, LAPD spokesman Drake Madison said. The caller said the man had a knife and had attacked another person.

When officers arrived, they saw the man assaulting a woman in a parked car, Madison said.

At some point, police fired on the man, killing him, Madison said, although it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. No officers were injured, police said.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and was treated at the scene, police said.

Investigators were examining the scene Thursday morning, but it was unclear whether a knife had been found.

California
Jennifer Lu

Jennifer Lu is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she reported on environmental issues including air pollution, drinking water contaminants, and agricultural runoff. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a master’s in journalism and holds a degree in biochemistry from Brandeis University.

