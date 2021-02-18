Severe weather puts freeze on O.C. vaccine supply, forcing closure of Disneyland vaccination center

Orange County’s Disneyland vaccination center closed on Thursday after a severe storm that immobilized Texas and much of the South led to delays in vaccine delivery.

The Disneyland site began turning away people with appointments after a shipment of the Moderna vaccine did not arrive, according to a news release from county officials.

The center will stay closed at least until Monday, when additional supplies are expected.

The opening of a new vaccination site at the Anaheim Convention Center, scheduled for Wednesday, may be delayed if supplies are not restocked in time, the news release said.

Two other Orange County vaccination sites, at Soka University and Santa Ana College, primarily administer the Pfizer vaccine.

The Soka site will continue to provide second doses, while Santa Ana will close Saturday, according to the county. The Santa Ana site’s reopening date depends on when more Pfizer vaccines arrive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose of the vaccine should be given about three weeks to one month after the initial shot. But the shots can be given up to six weeks apart, if necessary, the CDC said.

People with canceled appointments will receive information about how to reschedule, according to the county.

Millions of people in Texas and elsewhere in the South were left without power and water amid frigid temperatures this week, and more than three dozen people died, as a snowstorm devastated the region.

The severe weather has also affected vaccine delivery to San Diego, where officials reported Wednesday the temporary closure of several vaccination sites due to shortages.