Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Severe weather puts freeze on O.C. vaccine supply, forcing closure of Disneyland vaccination center

People wait in line to have their temperatures taken before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials take the temperature of people lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Disneyland in January.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Jennifer LuData Journalist 
Share

Orange County’s Disneyland vaccination center closed on Thursday after a severe storm that immobilized Texas and much of the South led to delays in vaccine delivery.

The Disneyland site began turning away people with appointments after a shipment of the Moderna vaccine did not arrive, according to a news release from county officials.

The center will stay closed at least until Monday, when additional supplies are expected.

The opening of a new vaccination site at the Anaheim Convention Center, scheduled for Wednesday, may be delayed if supplies are not restocked in time, the news release said.

Advertisement

Two other Orange County vaccination sites, at Soka University and Santa Ana College, primarily administer the Pfizer vaccine.

The Soka site will continue to provide second doses, while Santa Ana will close Saturday, according to the county. The Santa Ana site’s reopening date depends on when more Pfizer vaccines arrive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose of the vaccine should be given about three weeks to one month after the initial shot. But the shots can be given up to six weeks apart, if necessary, the CDC said.

People with canceled appointments will receive information about how to reschedule, according to the county.

Advertisement

Millions of people in Texas and elsewhere in the South were left without power and water amid frigid temperatures this week, and more than three dozen people died, as a snowstorm devastated the region.

The severe weather has also affected vaccine delivery to San Diego, where officials reported Wednesday the temporary closure of several vaccination sites due to shortages.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Jennifer Lu

Jennifer Lu is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she reported on environmental issues including air pollution, drinking water contaminants, and agricultural runoff. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a master’s in journalism and holds a degree in biochemistry from Brandeis University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement