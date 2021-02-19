Small plane crashes into big rig at San Pedro Harbor, killing pilot

A single-engine plane crashed into a big rig on Terminal Island in San Pedro on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot and injuring another man in the truck, authorities said.

The approximately 30-year-old man in the tractor trailer was seriously injured and is being transported to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Bystanders pulled the pilot from the wreckage and provided CPR until first responders arrived, fire officials said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the aircraft was headed when it crashed shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters have stopped the spread of fuel on the ground around the aircraft, the Fire Department said. The crash occurred at the APM Terminals in the port of San Pedro.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated.