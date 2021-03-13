COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has fallen below 1,000 for the first time in more than three months.

At 979, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the lowest level since Nov. 23.

The number of deaths reported Saturday by the county Department of Public Health, 42, is also significantly lower than daily figures in early winter.

The statistics paint a brightening picture for the state’s most populous county, which has been a hot spot of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Meanwhile, 2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in targeted communities statewide, allowing public health officials to loosen restrictions imposed after a winter surge in cases and fatalities.

Los Angeles and Orange are among 13 counties about to exit the most restrictive tier, purple, of California’s four-tier reopening plan.

Starting Monday, L.A. County will permit the following: