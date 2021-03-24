Gusty winds whip through SoCal Wednesday

Southern California residents can expect continued gusty winds whipping through the area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a high wind warning Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, except the Santa Monica range, for 25 to 40 mph winds, with gusts up to 65 mph. Power outages and downed tree limbs are expected in the region.

The high winds Wednesday morning could cause difficult driving conditions, hazardous sea conditions and damage to temporary shelters throughout the Los Angeles, Ventura and Central Coast region, the NWS cautioned.

Authorities are investigating whether high winds Tuesday caused a movie crane to fall into a Pasadena home, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

A production company was filming Tuesday night when a lighting crane next door to the movie shoot toppled into a two-store home, damaging the roof. Three people walked out from the home, and nobody was injured, Narvaez said.

“It’s currently under investigation ... if it was mechanical or something with Mother Nature,” he said.

