Easter Sunday shooting kills man in El Monte

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in El Monte, and the suspect remains at large, law enforcement authorities said.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 4:14 p.m. on the 9800 block of Rio Hondo Parkway, officials said. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, they said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting El Monte police with the homicide investigation, the Sheriff’s Department announced.

Authorities have released no information about the suspect or a possible motive.

The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with additional information about the Easter shooting to contact the department at (323) 890-5500, officials said.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and provide information may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on their smartphones by searching Apple’s App Store or Google Play. They can also submit a tip on the lacrimestoppers.org website.