Photos: Rival demonstrators protest during a white lives matter rally at Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday afternoon around the city’s famous pier as tensions increased among protesters who clashed with Donald Trump supporters and others displaying allegiance to white supremacist groups.

Several hundred people gathered in the plaza area at the base of the pier beginning Sunday morning to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally.

Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters hold signs during a rally Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A Huntington Beach police officer arrests a man carrying a Gadsden flag at Sunday’s dual rallies. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters face a group of mounted police officers Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Two men argue during the rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A woman clasps her hands together as she talks to a Black Lives Matter supporter Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach police officers try to separate people during a scuffle Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

An argument breaks out during dual rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Police officers break up a fight Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)