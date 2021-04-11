Photos: Rival demonstrators protest during a white lives matter rally at Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday afternoon around the city’s famous pier as tensions increased among protesters who clashed with Donald Trump supporters and others displaying allegiance to white supremacist groups.
Several hundred people gathered in the plaza area at the base of the pier beginning Sunday morning to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally.
