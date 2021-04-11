Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Rival demonstrators protest during a white lives matter rally at Huntington Beach

A crowd watches a police officer trying to intervene as a man takes an American flag
A police officer tries to intervene as a young man takes an American flag from a demonstrator during competing rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday afternoon around the city’s famous pier as tensions increased among protesters who clashed with Donald Trump supporters and others displaying allegiance to white supremacist groups.

Several hundred people gathered in the plaza area at the base of the pier beginning Sunday morning to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally.

Masked protesters hold signs at a rally
Protesters gather for a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters hold signs at a rally with palm trees in the background
Protesters hold signs during a rally Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A police officer arrests a man holding a flag amid a crowd
A Huntington Beach police officer arrests a man carrying a Gadsden flag at Sunday’s dual rallies.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters face a group of police officers on horseback
Protesters face a group of mounted police officers Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Two men gesture as they argue amid a crowd
Two men argue during the rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A woman clasps her hands as she talks to a Black Lives Matter supporter
A woman clasps her hands together as she talks to a Black Lives Matter supporter Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A Huntington Beach police officer grips a baton while trying to break up a scuffle between two people on the concrete
Huntington Beach police officers try to separate people during a scuffle Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A bearded man with a hat, sunglasses and a T-shirt with a gun graphic on it argues amid a crowd.
An argument breaks out during dual rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A crowd watches police officers break up a scuffle among several people on the concrete.
Police officers break up a fight Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A man in sunglasses is ushered into the back of a police vehicle
A Trump supporter is taken into custody during the rallies Sunday in Huntington Beach.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

