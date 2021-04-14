After dispute at nightclub, man shot and critically wounded in Hollywood Hills

An argument at a nightclub left a man critically wounded by gunfire early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, police said.

The man “got engaged in a verbal dispute at a nightclub” with four other men, said Officer Jader Chaves, an LAPD spokesman.

When the man left the nightclub, the four others followed him in an SUV.

Then, Chaves said, the man was hit by gunfire from the SUV in the 6600 block of Whitley Terrace, a residential neighborhood just north of Hollywood.

When emergency responders received the call at 12:39 a.m., the man was in critical condition, Chaves said. An ambulance took him to a hospital.

No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday morning, Chaves said.