California

Evacuations issued for wildfire in Riverside County

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Evacuations have been ordered in the Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County as firefighters battled a wildfire Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:33 p.m. by Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It is about 10 acres.

Officials have issued evacuation orders for residents east of Gavilan Road, south of Esperanza Drive, West of Piedras Road and north of Idaleona Road.

About 100 firefighters, several air tankers and a helicopter have been dispatched to the fire.

“We’ve had minimal rain so far this year, which means the fuel moisture out there is very low,” said April Newman, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Fire Department. “The area where the fire is burning is pretty much open field with patchy, dense brush.”

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

