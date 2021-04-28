Officials issue evacuation warnings for brush fire in Castaic

Officials have issued evacuation warnings for a 150-acre brush fire in the Castaic area.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Fire Department posted on Twitter that officials were responding to the North fire in the 2900 block of The Old Road.

About 4:30 p.m., the department issued a warning for the potential evacuation of Rye Canyon Loop and Iron Village Drive.

Charisma Murillo, a spokesperson for the department, said that the fire is being driven by fuels.

Advertisement

The city of Santa Clarita has asked that people avoid the area to make way for emergency crews.