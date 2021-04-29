Jury awards family of Black man nearly $2.3 million in ‘I can’t breathe’ Anaheim police death

After a six-week trial in which jurors heard how Anaheim police officers put so much weight on a Black man that he could not breathe and those were his last words, a jury found they used excessive force and were mostly to blame for his death, and awarded his parents nearly $2.3 million in damages.

Christopher Eisinger, 35, lost his life in an encounter with police on March 12, 2018. Officers responding to reports of a person trying to break into cars at a mobile home park just after midnight spotted the man, who had a history of mental health struggles. He ran before several officers pinned him to the ground.

Attorneys representing Eisinger’s mother and father accused officers of ignoring his desperate complaints that he could not breathe as they piled on and compared the case to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. Three officers’ bodycams captured much of the encounter.

Attorney Eric Dubin, who represented Eisinger’s father, told jurors that one officer shoved his knee to Eisinger’s sternum while he was on his back, then officers flipped him onto his stomach and placed knees on his lower back and neck. The attorney said Eisinger’s last words were, “I can’t breathe.” Dubin added: “All the training went out the window that night.”

City lawyers argued that the officers used reasonable restraints and that video evidence showed that officers never placed a knee to his neck, and that medical evidence showed it was existing heart and health problems with a drug history that led to the death. The city disputes that he said, “I can’t breathe,” although the bodycam video seems to catch him slurring those words.

Jurors deliberated for nearly a week before reaching the verdict, which placed 78% of the responsibility for Eisinger’s death on the officers and the remainder on Eisinger, who was living on the streets at the time.

The civil case came after an investigation by the Orange County district attorney’s office’s found the officers were not criminally responsible for Eisinger’s death. Eisinger’s family had sought $30 million in damages.

According to prosecutors’ account, one officer pinning Eisinger down with a knee ordered him to “stay down,” and a violent struggle ensued, during which Eisinger grabbed at an officer’s Taser. An officer on the body cameras can be heard saying, “Stop grabbing my Taser.”

Dubin said Eisinger could be heard on video saying, ``"I can’t breathe, pretty sick, pretty sick, dude pull me up.” The attorney argued that Eisinger was not resisting attempts to handcuff him but fighting to breathe as officers placed all their weight on him.

During the trial, Dubin questioned the coroner’s forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy and concluded that Eisinger had an enlarged heart and suffered from 70% to 75% artery blockage. The pathologist found the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest due to heart disease and the effects of methamphetamine abuse. Dubin elicited testimony from the pathologist that she knew there had been a struggle but did not know specifics.

Attorney Annee Della Donna, representing Eisinger’s mother, argued that the officers put their knees and body weight on Eisinger, resulting in his death, and Eisinger sustained five bone fractures to his face.

Attorney Steven Rothans, who represented Anaheim, repeatedly emphasized to jurors the role Eisinger’s heart disease and use of narcotics played in his death along with the physical exertion of the struggle. He also said that there was no evidence that the color of Eisinger played any role.

Rothans said there were no injuries on Eisinger consistent with heavy body weight on his neck. And there was no evidence of burst blood vessels in the eyes from choking, he said.

Anaheim officials said they disagree with the verdict and while “our hearts go to the Eisinger family,” the city is considering its next steps. “At all times, our officers acted responsibly in their duty to uphold public safety. At no time did they use force that could be seen as excessive for the challenging situation they faced,” the city said in a statement.

The city rejected the comparison to the Floyd incident, adding “this case was unique in facts, circumstance and people. Trying to tie this incident to what we saw in Minneapolis does a disservice to all involved.”

City News Service contributed to this story.