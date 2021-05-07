Sheriff’s Department reviewing gunpoint detention of Black man caught on video in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing an incident in Lancaster where bystander video footage captured a deputy holding his gun to the head of a detained Black man who lay face down and did not appear to be resisting.

Video posted on Facebook of the incident, which occurred during the day on April 30 next to a gas station at Division Street and Avenue J, has drawn outrage among some residents of the Antelope Valley, where the Sheriff’s Department has recently faced criticism for delays in complying with a 2015 settlement agreement to improve its policing.

The department has said that the deputy was detaining an armed suspect who had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

It’s unclear what led up to the encounter. A 1-minute 45-second video recorded by a bystander shows the deputy sitting on the man as he lay face down on the pavement, with one leg slung across the man’s upper back. The barrel of the deputy’s gun appears to touch or nearly touch the man’s head.

The detained man’s arms are extended on the ground and his hands are empty. He does not seem to be resisting.

Another deputy standing in front of the pair — facing bystanders — brandishes a gun that he points downwards. People in the crowd shout, “Handcuff him and get off of him.” One man yells, “Why you still got the gun to his head?”

Other deputies arrive and handcuff the detained man while the deputy holding the gun keeps it trained on him for several seconds.

The video shows the deputy holding his gun to the man’s head for about a minute. It’s unclear how long the man was detained prior to the start of the video.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying it was aware of the video of the incident on social media and “has directed an in-depth review of our policy and tactics.” It did not immediately respond to questions about the incident and the police tactics used.

No other details about the encounter were immediately available

Professor Geoffrey Alpert, an expert in police practices at the University of South Carolina, said that it’s difficult to say whether the deputy’s use of his gun was justified without more context on what preceded the incident and the possible threat the detained man posed.

“What did the officer know at the time?” he said. “Did he [the detained man] point it [his gun] at him, did they pat him down for another gun?”

Miguel Coronado, who chairs the Lancaster sheriff’s station’s community advisory committee, said that dozens of people had contacted him about the video and that the department had issued its statement after the committee met with officials and asked about the incident.

“The callousness,” Coronado said of the deputy’s conduct in the video. The suspect was “already restrained. He’s not moving. He’s not resisting. You can see he’s not kicking his legs. He’s not fighting the officers.”

V. Jesse Smith, a community activist in the Antelope Valley, criticized how other deputies at the scene had faced bystanders with their guns drawn.

“It looked like we were in a police state,” he said, “with the deputies and the shotguns drawn in a community of African American people.”