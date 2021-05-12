Brush fire burns homes, prompts evacuations east of Palmdale

A brush fire that erupted near the San Gabriel Mountains east of Palmdale on Wednesday afternoon has destroyed at least two homes and forced mandatory evacuations, according to fire officials and TV news footage.

The wind-fed Pine fire had grown to about 180 acres by 5 p.m., as fire officials ordered residents of Pinon Hills to evacuate areas south of Highway 138, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Homes are burning in Llano South of Pearblossom Highway😔 at least two homes have burned along Buchannon Ranch road. 160 acres and zero containment so far, but air tankers have done a great job surrounding the fire with retardant @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/or74P6ZuTc — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) May 12, 2021

Footage captured by news helicopters showed two homes and several vehicles engulfed in flames as thick plumes of smoke traveled skyward. The fire erupted about 2 p.m., and fire officials were reporting 0% containment as of 5:30 p.m.

Residents living south of Highway 138, east of Jubilee Road, west of Mountain Road and north of Tamarack Road were being ordered to evacuate, according to the Fire Department.