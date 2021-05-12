Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Brush fire burns homes, prompts evacuations east of Palmdale

Map of the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles with label pointing to Pine fire east of Palmdale
The Pine fire, which started near the San Gabriel Mountains east of Palmdale on Wednesday afternoon, has destroyed at least two homes and forced mandatory evacuations, according to fire officials and TV news footage.
(Los Angeles Times)
By James QueallyStaff Writer 
A brush fire that erupted near the San Gabriel Mountains east of Palmdale on Wednesday afternoon has destroyed at least two homes and forced mandatory evacuations, according to fire officials and TV news footage.

The wind-fed Pine fire had grown to about 180 acres by 5 p.m., as fire officials ordered residents of Pinon Hills to evacuate areas south of Highway 138, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Footage captured by news helicopters showed two homes and several vehicles engulfed in flames as thick plumes of smoke traveled skyward. The fire erupted about 2 p.m., and fire officials were reporting 0% containment as of 5:30 p.m.

Residents living south of Highway 138, east of Jubilee Road, west of Mountain Road and north of Tamarack Road were being ordered to evacuate, according to the Fire Department.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

