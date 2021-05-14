Is it really safe to take off your mask? Answering your questions about CDC’s new guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to lift most mask requirements both indoors and out came as a surprise to some despite the plunging number of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

The changes announced Thursday don’t immediately alter the mask rules in California. But they have raised some questions.

Here are some answers:

What is the situation in California?

California has strict mask rules consistent with the CDC’s previous mask guidance, and officials said they will remain in effect at least for now as they study the new recommendations.

The state and Los Angeles County will review the federal recommendations in order to “make sensible adjustments to the orders that are currently in place,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s mask-wearing requirements at businesses — including restaurants and supermarkets — remain in effect.

“Because it’s still important to protect workers at all work sites, and all work sites must follow requirements set forth by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, we ask that everyone continue to adhere to required distancing and masking at workplaces until Cal-OSHA changes these requirements,” Ferrer said.

It could be a week or more before substantive changes to mask-wearing orders take effect locally. Cal-OSHA next meets on May 20 to discuss statewide guidance, and county changes would not be any less restrictive than the state’s mandates.

Federal officials said more specific rules regulating masks in places such as businesses, schools and other settings where it may be hard to determine who is or is not vaccinated will probably be determined at the local level.

California’s rules, last updated May 3, generally require masks to be worn by everyone indoors whenever outside the home, with exceptions, such as when a person is outside a workplace setting and everyone indoors is vaccinated, or when there are only members of one unvaccinated household present and all have a low risk of severe complications should they get COVID-19.

Unvaccinated people also must wear masks outdoors when they can’t maintain six feet of distance from someone else. Fully vaccinated people need to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals and sports events.

What about being around unvaccinated people?

If California does begin allowing fully vaccinated people to be maskless in stores, who would be checking to see if those without masks are really vaccinated? Will supermarkets really check vaccine cards at the entrance?

“There is good science to support changing our policy,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health’s infectious diseases division. “On the other hand, I’m surprised they came out with it this soon. I would’ve liked to have had another month under my belt of seeing the numbers continue to come down.

“I can’t see grocery stores confirming that you’re vaccinated. It just won’t happen,” Swartzberg said.

The new guidance, however, works best if people follow the rules — and unvaccinated people don’t shed their masks before they’ve been fully vaccinated, which comes two weeks after the final dose of a vaccine is administered.

“I do see maybe having to show vaccination cards to get into movie theaters or restaurants,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco. “Private businesses can enforce vaccination requirements.”

It’s also unclear whether some retailers will keep their mask rules despite the CDC changes, although that appears to be the case, as representatives for Kroger, Home Depot and Starbucks say they will adhere to their current policies mandating that shoppers and employees wear face coverings.

Under CDC guidelines, when do you still need to wear a mask?

Under the federal guidance, unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people are still asked to wear masks in almost all indoor settings and most outdoor venues when interacting with people from outside their household who may not be vaccinated. (Members of a single household of unvaccinated people can be maskless indoors if everyone else is vaccinated and can go without masks at small outdoor gatherings with other unvaccinated people.)

The CDC order that requires masks to be worn by everyone traveling on public transportation, including buses and trains, and at airports and stations, remains in effect.

What do experts say?

The change came as a surprise to some, even though there had been growing concern that the CDC mask rules were too strict as COVID-19 infections wane.

Experts generally supported the idea, but there were some concerns.

“I am very excited that we have reached this momentous time when those who are fully vaccinated can now get back to virtually pre-pandemic activities without concern of disease themselves,” UCLA medical epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said. “However, they still need to realize that if they are around unvaccinated people that may be vulnerable — the elderly, those with medical conditions — they still need to practice caution in that setting.”

UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi has been among experts who have urged the CDC to move faster to lift mask guidelines and was surprised at how fast federal officials acted Thursday. She welcomed the news and said the science backs up the new recommendations.

She said lifting mask guidance for fully vaccinated people will provide an incentive for those who may have put off getting the shot.

“People need incentives now,” Gandhi said. “I think this is going to help people who are on the fence to go and get vaccinated.”

But Dr. Leana Wen, a former health commissioner for Baltimore, worried that the CDC’s move makes it easy for people who never wanted to get vaccinated or wear masks to now enter stores without face coverings — increasing the risk for people who cannot be vaccinated, like children too young to be inoculated, or immune-compromised people who are not fully protected by the vaccine.

“We’re now putting them at risk and I think bringing us actually even further from reaching herd immunity,” Wen said on CNN.

Ferrer noted that the CDC guidelines were not released to the L.A. County Public Health Department ahead of time.

“We’re very supportive of the knowledge that the vaccines are highly protective, and that people who are fully vaccinated, really, in fact, don’t need to adhere to the same safety measures as those who are not fully vaccinated,” Ferrer said.

“But it is that big question about making sure that as we’re doing this ... we don’t have an unintended consequence of creating more risk at a time when we’re really trying to move forward on the recovery journey.”

What about travel?

Here’s the CDC’s guidance:

Domestic travel (within the United States or to a U.S. territory)

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get a SARS-CoV-2 viral test before or after domestic travel, unless testing is required by local, state or territorial health authorities.

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine after domestic travel.

For more information, see Domestic Travel During COVID-19.

International travel