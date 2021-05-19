Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Dozens of motor homes destroyed in Canyon Lake fire

Two firefighters stand next to a hose and wreckage with flames and smoke in the background
Riverside County Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at a storage yard near Canyon Lake, where about 40 recreational vehicles were destroyed and a firefighter received minor injuries.
(Associated Press)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
About 40 motor homes at a storage site in the Riverside County community of Canyon Lake were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Loch Lomond Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The cause is under investigation.

One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said that there are no known civilian injuries and that the motor homes all appeared to be empty.

“It’s looking a lot better; it’s not putting out the smoke that it did before,” she said of the blaze. “They’re going to be out there for a few hours doing mop-up.”

Leila Miller

