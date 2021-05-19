Dozens of motor homes destroyed in Canyon Lake fire
About 40 motor homes at a storage site in the Riverside County community of Canyon Lake were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Loch Lomond Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The cause is under investigation.
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said that there are no known civilian injuries and that the motor homes all appeared to be empty.
“It’s looking a lot better; it’s not putting out the smoke that it did before,” she said of the blaze. “They’re going to be out there for a few hours doing mop-up.”
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.