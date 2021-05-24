Fiery crash leaves BMW driver dead, others injured in Reseda

The driver of a BMW slammed into another vehicle Sunday evening in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Reseda, instantly killing himself and injuring at least two others, authorities said.

The dark-colored BMW was headed north on Corbin Avenue in a residential area when the car crossed the middle lane and collided with another vehicle, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany said Monday.

The BMW then spun into several parked vehicles before ripping apart in the roadway and erupting in a fireball. The engine spilled into the street and flared into a fire, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said. Video shows the engine block smoking against the night sky and debris from several cars littering the street.

The BMW driver, who was identified only as a man in his late 20s, was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Stewart said first responders used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate another person from one of the wrecked vehicles, which, according to video, included a pickup truck and a Mini Cooper. That person as well as one other were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.