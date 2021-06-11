Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Niland, Calif.

A map showing the location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake near the Salton Sea.
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck a few miles from the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea.
By Associated Press
Share

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday night, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake struck at 9:39 p.m. a few miles from the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was preceded and followed by a series of temblors of 3.0 or higher, including a magnitude-4.1 quake that occurred about 10 minutes after the larger quake.

The temblors occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit Saturday.

CaliforniaEarthquakes

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement