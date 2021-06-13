Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Johnny Sen: He wasn’t going to finish his senior year, but his friends stepped in

Sierra Vista High Principal Vince Pratt offers warm congratulations to Johnny Sen at graduation.
Sierra Vista High Principal Vince Pratt offers warm congratulations to Johnny Sen at graduation.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Share

As the summer of 2020 slipped toward fall, Sierra Vista High senior Johnny Sen had all but given up on the idea of finishing school. Hobbled from a severe knee injury suffered his junior year, the starting defensive end didn’t think he’d be ready to play another season of varsity football. “I didn’t see having a senior year,” he said.

Meanwhile, his mother was hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms. She succumbed in December after a few weeks in a coma. “Her lungs gave out, her heart gave out.” Battling cancer, “she didn’t have the energy to fight anymore,” Johnny said. “I was at my grandma’s house, crashing on her couch. I got a call that my mom in the hospital, she’s not going to make it. We’ve got to say our final goodbyes. I had to leave at 3 a.m., go over to the hospital.”

Johnny Sen looks on from the sideline during his last game with the Sierra Vista High Dons.
Johnny Sen looks on from the sideline during his last game with the Sierra Vista High Dons.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of continuing with his plan to quit, Johnny committed to his rehab and attended virtual classes. Football season would be delayed until next spring, offering him a chance to finish healing and play the game he loved. “Before the season hit, I wasn’t doing any work, I was failing. It was pretty bad for me,” he said. He credits a tight group of friends who helped him weather all that was happening. “We’re very close, he said. “They were there for me when my mom was in the hospital.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Cesar Martinez and Johnny Sen celebrate a win over Cerritos High.
Cesar Martinez, No. 55, and Johnny Sen, No. 10, celebrate a win over Cerritos High. The Sierra Vista seniors managed to play four games after the COVID-19 pandemic compelled the school district to offer a short slate of games in the spring.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Johnny lives with his two sisters, brother, sister-in-law and their baby and his grandmother who is recovering from COVID. “My grandma is really sick. She was in the hospital with COVID. She’s back now, but she’s slowing down,” he said. “It’s like a whole family thing. The whole family’s over, we’re all helping our grandma.”

Loud cheers and hoots ring out as Johnny Saren Sen carries his diploma off the stage located on the football field that brought him great joy. His smile and proud gait are a sign that he’s leaving a tough year behind.

Johnny Sen and fellow members of the Sierra Vista High Class of 2021 at prom on campus.
Johnny Sen and fellow members of the Sierra Vista High Class of 2021 at prom on campus. The seniors finished a most unusual year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few attended classes on campus the last few weeks of the school year.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Sierra Vista High senior Johnny Sen dances at the on-campus prom.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

More From the Los Angeles Times