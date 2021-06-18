Los Padres National Forest wildfire triggers evacuations, including for Buddhist monastery

A wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest has triggered evacuations, including for a Buddhist monastery.

The Willow fire, estimated at least 750 acres, was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ventana Wilderness area of the forest, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Lynn Olson. There is 0% containment.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Tassajara Road to the China Camp campground, as well as the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center. On its website, the San Francisco Zen Center wrote that its Tassajara center had been preparing for wildfires and that its sprinkler system — or as it called it, “Dharma Rain” — was in place should it need to be used.

“Our water supplies are good and we are well prepared for this situation,” it said.

The Arroyo Seco recreation area has also been closed, officials said.

Officials said the fire was moving in rugged and brushy terrain.

“It’s still moving at a moderate rate, but it’s cooking along,” Olson said.