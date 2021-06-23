Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Suspect in custody after man is fatally stabbed at downtown L.A. Metro station

Metro's Pico Station in downtown Los Angeles
A 2012 photo shows Metro’s Pico Station, where a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
A suspect is in custody after a 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Metro platform Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Flower Street, where the Expo Line stops at Pico Station.

Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department said two men were arguing when one of them “produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”

The suspect, described as a 32-year-old man, then boarded a train. He was taken into custody at Jefferson/USC Station, Lomeli said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lomeli could not confirm whether the two men knew each other. Charges had not been filed against the suspect as of Wednesday morning.

Metro officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

