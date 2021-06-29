Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Mom of 3 children found dead in East L.A. is arrested on suspicion of murder

A sheriff's cruiser is parked in front of crime scene tape.
Law enforcement personnel work the crime scene where three children were found dead at a home on South Ferris Avenue in East Los Angeles on Monday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Matthew Ormseth
Share

The mother of three children found dead in an East Los Angeles home has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Sandra Chico, 28, was taken into custody as a “person of interest” after deputies found her children unresponsive in the home Monday afternoon. She was booked at 11 p.m., records show. She is being held at the Central Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Chico is due in court on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded about 12:45 p.m. to Chico’s home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue and found the children — two boys and a girl, all younger than 3 — unresponsive and not breathing, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said. Chico was inside the home when deputies arrived.

Advertisement

He said there was another person in the house when deputies arrived, possibly a relative of the children, and authorities think that person called authorities.

Despite life-saving efforts, the children were all pronounced dead at the scene, Calderaro said. It wasn’t immediately clear how they had died, he said.

Emotional neighbors with concerned expressions stand outside
Neighbors come to grips with three children being found dead at a home in East Los Angeles on Monday.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

There were “no obvious signs” of trauma, Calderaro said, adding that the county medical examiner-coroner’s office would make an official finding of the causes of death.

The lieutenant said it did not appear that the county Department of Children and Family Services had been involved with the children, although he cautioned this information was preliminary.

A police officer holds up some yellow police tape while standing on the bumper of a police vehicle in a residential street
Police work the crime scene where three children were found dead at a home on Ferris Avenue in East Los Angeles on Monday.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The discovery comes three months after three young children were found dead in an apartment in Reseda. In that case, the siblings’ mother was eventually arrested.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement