Brush fire breaks out in Malibu ahead of scorching-hot weekend

As Southern California braced for a weekend of extreme temperatures and increased fire danger, at least 150 firefighters were battling a brush fire burning up a Malibu hillside early Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire began just before 1 a.m. in a remote area off Tuna Canyon Road, about a mile from Pacific Coast Highway, Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said.

By 7 a.m., the fire — dubbed the Tuna fire — had grown to 5 acres and was 5% contained, Stafford said.

Fire crews were battling the blaze from the air and the ground, but they were up against difficult conditions.

“The Tuna fire is burning in a remote area and has presented access challenges,” the Fire Department said on Twitter, noting that firefighters have had to hike in at least 2,000 feet of hose to reach the burn zone.

“This has been done via a narrow trail and in steep, rugged terrain,” they said.

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed the fire glowing against the night sky as helicopters worked to contain the flames from above.

Stafford said no homes or structures are currently threatened by the fire, and no evacuation orders have been issued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.