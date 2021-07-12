More extreme heat will bake California on Monday, but a cool down is coming

Monday will bring more extreme heat across the state, but Californians can rejoice that relief is on the way.

The heat wave is expected to break into a gradual cooling trend beginning Tuesday, forecasters said.

“Today is going to be the last day of extreme heat,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’ll still be hot in those interior areas but likely not hot enough to have advisories.”

Monday’s forecast

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for the Antelope Valley, interior San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama, areas where temperatures could climb as high as 115 degrees.



Heat advisories also have been issued across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley, which could soar to 109 degrees, forecasters said.



The sizzling conditions will meet with low humidity levels and gusty afternoon winds.

Later in week

Temperatures will fall as the week progresses. The greater Los Angeles area will see highs in the 80s, coastal areas in the 70s and inland valleys in the 90s. Desert areas could continue to see highs above 100 degrees.

Records

Multiple temperature records were set over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Palmdale on Sunday hit 111 degrees, beating its July 11 record of 110 degrees set in 1961. Lancaster soared to 113, beating its previous record of 111 set in 2012. Sandberg tied its 1934 record of 98 degrees. And in Palm Springs, Saturday’s high of 120 degrees broke the daily record of 119 degrees set in 2012.

Tips

To stay cool in the coming days, officials recommend the following:

Drink plenty of fluids.



Stay in air-conditioned rooms or shade as much as possible.



Do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Among other tips from the National Weather Service:

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.



Reschedule strenuous activities to cooler hours in the morning and evening.

Some general tips from county health officials: