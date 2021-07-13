Man beneath manhole cover is killed when truck drives over lid in Panorama City

A man who appeared to be trying to climb out from a maintenance tunnel under the street was killed when a truck ran over a manhole cover as he was raising the lid, authorities said.

A video taken by a resident and obtained by Los Angeles police shows a manhole cover lift slightly before a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck drives over it on Parthenia Street, near Tobias Avenue, in Panorama City about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The cover, which can weigh more than 100 pounds, flips into the air before striking the ground.

Police said the person inside, described only as a man in his 20s, was pushed back down and died at the scene from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear why the man, who has not been identified, was under the street, said LAPD Officer James Takishita of the Valley Traffic Division.

Authorities are now seeking the driver of the truck, which did not stop at the scene.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information, the LAPD said in a news release.