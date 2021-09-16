Man shot and killed at Metro station in downtown L.A.

A man was shot and killed at a Metro Blue Line station in downtown Los Angeles just before midnight Thursday, and authorities are searching for the shooter.

The fatal shooting occurred on the platform of the Washington Station, near the 1900 block of Long Beach Avenue, around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The victim, who was in his late 20s, was traveling inside one of the train cars and was shot as he left the train, she said. The shooter, who fired multiple shots, fled on foot.

It was not immediately clear which direction the man was traveling before he exited the train and was shot, nor which direction the shooter ran, authorities said.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, Lomeli said.

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed police and paramedics on the platform next to a stopped train. Police lights flashed into the night.

Officials had no information Thursday morning on a description of the shooter and could not confirm any relationship with the man who had been killed.

A spokesperson for Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.