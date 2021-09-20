Photos: Windy fire continues to burn along the Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest

The Windy fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation, has scorched more than 39 square miles and is only 4% contained.

The fire has burned through the Peyrone and Red Hill groves, as well as a portion of the Long Meadow Grove along the Trail of 100 Giants.

A portion of one giant sequoia along the trail was confirmed to have burned, said Thanh Nguyen, a spokesman for the fire command.

Fire crews with hoses and water-dropping helicopters were working to limit damage to the giant sequoias in the groves, where there are also other types of trees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sequoias have adapted to fire and can benefit if the flames are low-intensity.

Firefighters battle the Windy fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

The Windy fire burned through the Peyrone and Red Hill groves, and a portion of the Long Meadow Grove along the Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest, on Sunday. (Mike McMillan / Bureau of Indian Affairs)

A firefighter hoses down hot spots from the Windy fire. (Mike McMillan / Bureau of Indian Affairs)

Flames lick a tree in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest on Sunday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

The Windy fire burns along the Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest on Sunday. (Mike McMillan / Bureau of Indian Affairs)

Advertisement