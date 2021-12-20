COVID-19 tests are in high demand with the winter surge. Here’s how to get them

With coronavirus cases rising and the Omicron variant threat growing, testing for COVID-19 has become more commonplace.

Many families who plan holiday events are using both home and outside tests to make sure it’s safe to gather.

There are hundreds of testing sites across Southern California, and rapid test kits can be bought at pharmacies or ordered online.

“If you’re going to be indoors, you all should be testing before you show up at that gathering,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said.

Advertisement

Testing

Testing at L.A. County-run sites are free, regardless of immigration status. Orange County residents can request free self-collection test kits that will be sent to them, and residents can submit specimens to the lab in an envelope with prepaid shipping.

“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, getting tested before or after gatherings or parties ... can make a difference in whether you expose someone you love to the virus,” said Dr. Dawn Terashita, associate director of L.A. County’s acute communicable disease control program.

Testing sites

Here is information on getting tested:

Los Angeles County

Long Beach

Orange County

San Bernardino County

Riverside County

Ventura County

Santa Barbara County

San Diego County

A positive test

If you have symptoms, health officials say you should get tested. A negative rapid test result may seem promising, but Terashita suggested that a symptomatic person follow that test with a PCR test, in which a sample must be sent to a lab for analysis, with results coming back in one to two days.

Anyone who is symptomatic — even those who have a negative rapid test — should stay home and away from others, Terashita said. Rapid tests can result in a small number of people getting a negative test result when they are actually positive for the virus.

If a rapid test is positive, “you must consider yourself infected and isolate immediately,” Terashita said. You can consider following up the rapid test with a PCR test to confirm the infection.

Behavior

It’s irresponsible for people who test positive to continue going out and leaving home without adhering to isolation requirements, Ferrer said.

Those who test positive must stay home for at least 10 days after their symptoms began, or, if there are no symptoms, then at least 10 days after the test was taken.

Some tips

Here are some guidelines from Los Angeles County: