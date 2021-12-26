Man arrested on suspicion of torturing, killing girlfriend on Christmas Eve

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of murder, mayhem and torture in connection with his girlfriend’s death on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Saul Nava, the woman’s live-in boyfriend, was taken into custody at the couple’s Thousand Oaks apartment, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said it was an incident of domestic violence.

Deputies responded to an emergency call at about 1:18 a.m. Friday at the apartment complex, at the corner of McCloud Avenue and Hillcrest Drive, said sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Lohman.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who was unresponsive, with “significant injuries throughout her body,” Lohman said. Lifesaving measures by emergency personnel were unsuccessful and the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured before her death, authorities said.

Nava is being held at Ventura County jail on suspicion of three felony charges in lieu of a $2-million bail, jail records show. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sgt. Albert Ramirez at (805) 384-4761. To call anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222 - 8477.