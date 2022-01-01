In wake of hazing scandal, Mater Dei president is stepping down

The president of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana is leaving in the wake of an alleged hazing scandal involving the school’s storied football program.

Father Walter E. Jenkins, who was hired last year, is stepping down from the school at the end of the winter break, school spokeswoman Allison Bergeron said Saturday. He was not fired, she said.

His departure follows weeks of controversy over a lawsuit filed in late November by the parents of a former football player. The complaint accused Mater Dei and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange of trying to cover up a brutal locker room altercation that left the player with a traumatic brain injury.

After news of the lawsuit prompted an outcry among alumni and parents, Jenkins promised to investigate the incident, which occurred last February. Last month, he announced that Mater Dei had hired an independent firm to review safety protocols at the school and in the athletic program, and said he would make the findings public.

Jenkins’ departure will not affect the independent review, which is scheduled to begin this semester, Bergeron said. Until a new president is hired, the school will be led by the principal and a team of assistant principals.

“There’s absolutely no question that the school and the diocese are committed to school safety regardless of who sits at that desk,” Bergeron said.