California

One dead, two injured in six-vehicle crash involving FedEx truck in Cerritos

A six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos left one person dead and two others injured.
(KTLA-TV)
By Lila Seidman
Genaro Molina
One person was killed and at least two others were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

The multicar crash was reported around 9:08 a.m. at Bloomfield Avenue and South Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cerritos station.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another individual was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A second person was injured but not taken to a hospital, said Geovanni Sanchez, a fire department spokesperson.

“It was an explosion,” said Roxanne Harris, who was driving with her two daughters — age 15 and 7 — when the collision occurred behind them.

“I see this black smoke behind me and debris flying over us,” said Harris, who said she and her children were not injured.

Harris said she saw a man in the mangled wreckage of a dark gray Mercedes, and that first responders were still trying to extricate him from the vehicle hours after the crash.

Harris said she was told that the Mercedes was driving very fast — an estimated 80 mph — when it slammed into the FedEx truck.

A mid-size silver SUV also was damaged in the crash.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

