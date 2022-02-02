Oakland spa employee shoots herself, critically wounds co-worker

A shooting at an Oakland spa left one employee critically wounded and another, the suspected shooter, dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls reporting an active shooter shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer Kim Armstead of the Oakland Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the business. They were described only as a woman from Berkeley and a man from Oakland.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in critical condition, officials said.

“Both individuals that suffered gunshot wounds were employees at Kume Spa, one suspect and one victim,” Armstead said. “The suspect is deceased.”

Oakland Police spokeswoman Candace Keas said Wednesday that the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Calls to the business Wednesday went unanswered, and a representative reached via email declined to comment.

In an email to customers, spa officials said they were “truly heartbroken by what took place at our Grand location this morning,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The email said officials were closing the location until further notice to provide counseling and support to those involved.

In 2021, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

Armstead said that the shooting appears isolated and that there is no threat to the community.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” she said, noting that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.