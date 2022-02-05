Advertisement
California

Investigation underway of couple found dead on beach in Dana Point

Law enforcement officers work under a tent on a beach.
Orange County Sheriff’s investigators at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, where the bodies of a man and a woman were found Friday morning.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
Orange County Sheriff’s officials continued their investigation Saturday into the deaths of a man and woman who were found unresponsive this week on Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.

Deputies found the two bodies on the beach, near the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, about 6:50 a.m. Friday, authorities said. Deputies confirmed the deaths moments later.

“At this time it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” sheriff’s officials said on Twitter.

The deaths did not appear to be suspicious and foul play was not suspected, sheriff’s officials reported. Authorities did not release information on when and how the couple died. The investigation is ongoing.

Cindy Carcamo

