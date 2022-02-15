Advertisement
Share
California

Sailor found with possible bomb-making materials at San Diego County Navy base

Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.
(Dr. Scott M. Lieberman / Associated Press)
By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

The main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado shut down for several hours Tuesday after a driver was found with possible bomb-making materials, a base spokesperson said.

The incident started about 9 a.m., when a driver approached the gate and was stopped at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, base spokesman Kevin Dixon said.

Security officers noticed possible bomb-making materials in the vehicle, but the materials were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. NCIS took the sailor driving the vehicle in for questioning.

Traffic was stopped, and the inbound gate on Third Street and outbound gate at McCain Boulevard were closed. Buildings nearest to the area were evacuated, and people in those a bit farther away were ordered to shelter in place.

Advertisement

People also were told to stay away from the main gate and Building 335. The Commissary, Exchange and Visitor Center were also closed.

Entry to the base was available through the First Street gate and the Ocean Boulevard gate.

Shortly after 2 p.m., base officials posted a notice on Facebook that the gates had reopened, shelter-in-place orders had been lifted and normal operations had resumed.

However, the commercial vehicle inspection lane and the ID lab in the Visitors Center still remained closed.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement