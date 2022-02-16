Advertisement
California

Azusa officer hospitalized in critical condition, suspect dead after reported shootout

A map shows where an officer was wounded and a suspect killed in a shootout near Azusa
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
An Azusa police officer was severely injured and one suspect was killed in a reported shootout Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told The Times the officer was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, confirmed that one suspect, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second suspect was taken into custody, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The shooting occurred at 3:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street, deputies said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

This story is developing and will be updated. Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

