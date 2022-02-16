Azusa officer hospitalized in critical condition, suspect dead after reported shootout

An Azusa police officer was severely injured and one suspect was killed in a reported shootout Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told The Times the officer was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, confirmed that one suspect, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second suspect was taken into custody, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The shooting occurred at 3:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street, deputies said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

This story is developing and will be updated. Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.